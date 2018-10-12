Craig Revel-Horwood: Seann and Katya should “do the Dance of Shame” following Strictly kiss controversy

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judge Craig Revel-Horwood has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’s kiss, suggesting that the pair should do a “Dance of Shame” on the show this Saturday.

Comedian Walsh and his professional dancing partner Jones, who is married to Strictly pro Neil Jones, were caught on camera kissing during a night out.

The footage led to Walsh’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries ending their relationship.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Darcey Bussell all had their say on the notorious “Strictly curse” and the controversy surrounding Walsh and Jones.

On whether it was the correct decision to keep the pair in the show after the kiss made headlines this week, Revel-Horwood said: “My take was keep them in the show, make them do the Dance of Shame, if you like.

“I’m just saying it’s really important that if this does happen to you, you face up to it and you either – as they’ve done – apologise, which is absolutely fine, but get on with the job and show people what you’re made of.”

Revel-Horwood also said he thought of the “Strictly curse” as more of a “blessing”, arguing that many romantic success stories have come out of the show.

“There has to be something wrong in your relationship before it all goes awry anyway,” he added.

Revel-Horwood suggested he could see chemistry between Walsh and Jones when they were dancing last weekend: “There was a mild improvement [in their dance this weekend] from the week before but I would not put that down to a snog at the back of a pub, if that’s what you’re asking. I would put it down to hard work and having to act through the dance and tell that story.”

Do the judges think the public might vote for Walsh and Jones to leave the show in the wake of the scandal?

“I would like to think that they judge the dancing and not the relationship or anything else,” said head judge Shirley Ballas, “that it’s purely down to what they see on the viewing on a Saturday evening and that they judge the dancing.”

Revel-Horwood added: “We are professional. The public might go one of two ways: the other way is to keep them in to see what happens. There is of course, that.”

“Like a soap opera in itself!” suggested Bussell.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 13th October at 9.50pm on ITV