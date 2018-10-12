Accessibility Links

Could you be a RadioTimes.com Strictly Come Dancing reviewer?

We want YOU to rate the dancing pairs - here's how to get involved...

Do you, or someone you know, live for the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing on a Saturday night?

Do you have a family member who dances in front of the television with their favourite Strictly pair?

Then we want to hear from you because you could become part of our RadioTimes.com Strictly judging panel.

We’re on the hunt for Strictly superfans of all ages to tell us what they think of the weekend’s live shows, from their favourite dancers to their favourite judges and everything in between.

How do I become a RadioTimes.com Strictly judge?

It’s simple really. All you need to do is send in a video clip telling us who your favourite Strictly couple is and why. It doesn’t need to be a very long clip, but it should last for at least fifteen seconds or so.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special Strictly fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times website and YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we’ll be able to use every video that’s sent in.

If you want to get a feel for what the finished product might look like, check out our RadioTimes.com Doctor Who reviewers in action…

How do I send in a video clip?

Your video clip should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any music, images or footage that isn’t yours – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in costumes that’s absolutely fine.

We want to hear from people of ALL ages but if you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video.

And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

