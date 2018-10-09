David Tennant is adorable as he gets in touch with his Scottish roots on a trip to new York with wife Georgia

When the Highlands are in your soul, then the sound of bagpipes is a call you can’t resist…

Advertisement

And so it was with David Tennant when a band of pipers passed by during a visit to New York with his wife Georgia, who captured the moment for posterity.

Just look at the joy on David’s face as he involuntarily begins marching to that plaintive sound…

When you hear the call of your people. #newyorkjustkeepsongiving pic.twitter.com/XTelRZu0QL — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) October 9, 2018

Doctor Who fans may also wonder whether the former Time Lord’s choice of sweater is a subtle nod to the new owner of the Tardis – those coloured stripes certainly echo the ones seen on Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker’s outfit.

Advertisement

Just goes to show, you can take the man out of Scotland but you can’t take Scotland out of the man. And you can take the actor out of Doctor Who but you can’t take Doctor Who out of the actor…