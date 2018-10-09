9 best vegan cake, tart and meringue recipes
In celebration of the first ever Vegan Week on The Great British Bake Off, check out our delicious selection of recipes, from meringues and savoury tarts to all kinds of cakes
Previous series of The Great British Bake Off have featured “free from” weeks, in which the bakers have been asked to create delicious desserts without sugar, gluten or dairy – but never before has there been a full Vegan Week, until now…
But the big question: how do you make vegan bakes just as tasty as regular ones without crucial ingredients such as butter, eggs and milk – especially when they feature technical elements like meringues?
Some of the unusual methods might surprise you…
Check out our top vegan baking recipes below, courtesy of BBC Good Food and olive magazine.
Meringues
Olive’s coconut and berries meringue recipe
It sounds mad, but it does work, believe us! The brine from a tin of chickpeas (aka aquafaba) takes over from eggs in this meringue recipe
Good Food’s classic meringues
Whip up some crunchy meringues for a showstopping summer dessert with another recipe using chickpea water in place of eggs
Savoury tarts
Good Food’s beetroot and red onion tarte tatin
Bake this for the wow factor at a dinner party. The bold red of beetroot against the green salad also makes it ideal for a meat-free Christmas Day
Olive’s vegan pastry for vegan tart
Check out this vibrant tomato tart with vegan olive-oil pastry. Olive oil pastry can be a bit crumbly to work with but just patch up any holes with extra pastry
Cakes and desserts
Good Food’s vegan cupcakes with banana and peanut butter
Employ some clever tricks to achieve a dairy-free bake: egg-free mayonnaise, almond milk and margarine fit the bill
Olive’s tahini, cardamom and date cinnamon rolls
Tahini, cardamom and dates give these easy cinnamon rolls a lovely creamy twist. Bake for a weekend breakfast or for a great mid-morning snack. Recipe taken from the book Cook for Syria
Good Food’s vegan lemon cake
Try baking a vegan version of lemon cake. Light and zingy, it also works well if you replace the flour and baking powder with gluten-free alternatives
Olive’s vegan banana bread
This moist vegan banana bread is super moreish and easy to make, it goes perfectly with your morning tea
Good Food’s easy vegan chocolate cake
This indulgent, fudgy vegan bake is topped with a rich frosting – you’d never guess that it’s free from dairy, eggs, wheat and nuts