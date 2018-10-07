Doctor Who casts Mark Addy, Chris Noth and Julie Hesmondhalgh in mysterious new roles

After months of mystery, Doctor Who have finally confirmed the actors joining Jodie Whittaker for new adventures this year – and it’s fair to say it’s a pretty starry cast list.

Advertisement

Along with the already-announced Shaun Dooley, Susan Lynch and Art Malik (and the accidentally-revealed Alan Cumming and Lee Mack), a special new trailer also reveals that Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy, The Good Wife’s Chris Noth and Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh will be a part of the Thirteenth Doctor’s future very soon.

Also in the cast are Hamza Jeetoa, Downton Abbey’s Siobhan Finneran and Phyllis Logan, musician Doc Brown (aka Ben Bailey-Smith), Vinette Robinson, Amita Suman, Lois Chimimba, Suzanne Packer, Uncle’s Brett Goldstein, Shane Zaza, Josh Bowman and Shobna Gulati, and we can’t wait to see them in action.

And actually, thanks to the trailer we don’t have to wait – you can watch some (extremely short) clips of the upcoming guest stars below, and begin endlessly speculating about who or what they could be portraying. We know we will be…

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays