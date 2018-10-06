Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood’s bickering on Strictly was a movies week highlight

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood’s bickering on Strictly was a movies week highlight

And Bruno fell off his chair (again!)

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 06/10/2018 - Episode: LIVE SHOW (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ++LIVE SHOW++ Strictly judges - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood’s were at each other’s throats once again on Strictly Come Dancing during movies week – and it made for great telly.

Advertisement

Their most entertaining clash of the evening came during a disagreement over Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev’s Dirty Dancing routine (they pulled off the lift). Bruno was very complimentary, calling their display “purely sensational”. But, ever the contrarian, Craig wasn’t as convinced.

He called Ashley a bit “straight-legged”, to which Bruno chimed in with a jab that the audience rather enjoyed: “you know nothing about straight, darling! Don’t talk about straight. You have absolutely no idea what straight is!”

Craig then made a reference to a moment earlier on in the show, when Bruno had fallen off his chair.

But then Bruno silenced him with the best jibe of the night, making reference to Craig’s recent hip surgery.

“It’s okay, I still have my own hips,” he said, prompting a guffaw from Shirley Ballas. Check out a clip of the exchange below.

Their bickering went down a treat with viewers.

“Bruno vs Craig… they need their own TV show where they just roast each other,” Twitter user @artistiqwalrus wrote.

@Tweet_Dec was similarly amused: “Bruno and Craig are the Stanford and Marcus of Strictly. Their eventual televised gay wedding will be sensational.”

Keep it up, guys.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7.45pm on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 06/10/2018 - Episode: LIVE SHOW (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ++LIVE SHOW++ Strictly judges - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 06/10/2018 - Episode: LIVE SHOW (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ++LIVE SHOW++ Aljaz Skorjanec, Kate Silverton - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly viewers praise Kate Silverton’s recovery from a slip in Jessica Rabbit routine

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 06/10/2018 - Episode: LIVE SHOW (No. 3) - Picture Shows: Strictly Come Dancing Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

“A Potterhead dream”: Strictly fans delighted by Harry Potter opening during movies week

Lauren Steadman - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Who is Lauren Steadman? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and Paralympic star

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 01: Actor David Denham arrives for the Premiere Of Cinemax's "Outcast" held at Hollywood Forever on June 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Neo-Nazi drama series Romper Stomper to air on BBC3

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more