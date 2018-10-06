Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood’s bickering on Strictly was a movies week highlight

Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood’s were at each other’s throats once again on Strictly Come Dancing during movies week – and it made for great telly.

Advertisement

Their most entertaining clash of the evening came during a disagreement over Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev’s Dirty Dancing routine (they pulled off the lift). Bruno was very complimentary, calling their display “purely sensational”. But, ever the contrarian, Craig wasn’t as convinced.

He called Ashley a bit “straight-legged”, to which Bruno chimed in with a jab that the audience rather enjoyed: “you know nothing about straight, darling! Don’t talk about straight. You have absolutely no idea what straight is!”

Craig then made a reference to a moment earlier on in the show, when Bruno had fallen off his chair.

But then Bruno silenced him with the best jibe of the night, making reference to Craig’s recent hip surgery.

“It’s okay, I still have my own hips,” he said, prompting a guffaw from Shirley Ballas. Check out a clip of the exchange below.

We're still getting over this shady exchange between Craig and Bruno TBH 😂 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/cB2n2jwDW3 — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 6, 2018

Their bickering went down a treat with viewers.

“Bruno vs Craig… they need their own TV show where they just roast each other,” Twitter user @artistiqwalrus wrote.

@Tweet_Dec was similarly amused: “Bruno and Craig are the Stanford and Marcus of Strictly. Their eventual televised gay wedding will be sensational.”

LIVING for this Craig and Bruno bitch-fest. Can this be the rest of the show? #strictly #scd — FRANKENBANANAS🧟‍♀️ (@fatherbananas) October 6, 2018

Bruno vs Craig….they need their own tv show where they just roast each other #strictly — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) October 6, 2018

Bruno and Craig are the Stanford and Marcus of #Strictly. Their eventual televised gay wedding will be sensational — Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) October 6, 2018

CRAIG AND BRUNO IM HOWLING 😭😭😂😭😭😭😂 “know nothing about straight” and “I’ve got my own hips” H E L P 😭 #Strictly — el ✨ (@eyupella) October 6, 2018

Ooh a Craig and Bruno bitching session/diva off 😂 #Strictly #scd — Chantelle Masefield (@shnicky4eva) October 6, 2018

Keep it up, guys.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7.45pm on BBC1