Flog It! axed by the BBC after 17 years

BBC daytime classic Flog It! will end its 17-year run in 2019. A final run of pre-recorded episodes will air early next year, before the show disappears from our airwaves for good.

A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the series – which sees competitors bringing their prized possessions to experts for valuation – has been axed to make room for a slew of new daytime programming.

“We have announced six new commissions to modernise the BBC1 Daytime schedule and to make room Flog It! will not be returning after next year,” they said. “We’d like to thank BBC Studios and host Paul Martin, who we will be working with on other programmes.”

BBC controller of daytime programming, Dan McGolpin, expanded upon this to The Mirror, saying: “If we’re trying to create the new generation then some of the long-running shows will have to go. Now and again, we reach a time to move on and modernise, bringing through some new shows.”

BBC Daytime’s new commissions include Britain’s Housing Scandal, Mark Allwright’s deep-dive into the UK’s housing crisis, and the Nick Knowles-fronted amateur art competition Home is Where the Art is.

