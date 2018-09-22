Accessibility Links

Viewers couldn’t be happier Strictly Come Dancing is back on TV

The countdown to Christmas has begun!

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

15 celebs are paired with a host of professional dancers and sequins and sparkle are flying around the dance floor once more: Strictly Come Dancing is back on the box!

And viewers couldn’t be happier with the return of BBC’s entertainment extravaganza…

Although this means that Autumn has officially arrived…

And the return of some of Craig Revel Horwood’s nastier comments…

For many, the show’s comeback kick-started the official countdown to Christmas…

And we’re all here for it

Strictly Come Dancing

16529387-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

