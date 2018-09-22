Viewers couldn’t be happier Strictly Come Dancing is back on TV

The countdown to Christmas has begun!

15 celebs are paired with a host of professional dancers and sequins and sparkle are flying around the dance floor once more: Strictly Come Dancing is back on the box!

And viewers couldn’t be happier with the return of BBC’s entertainment extravaganza…

So happy to have #strictly back — L (@wepaperhearts) September 22, 2018

I AM SO BLOODY HAPPY RIGHT NOW #Strictly — LMc (@mcfindoone) September 22, 2018

#Strictly makes me so inexplicably happy 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/PRoEGcFYZR — We have history together 💓 (@KellieC96) September 22, 2018

Although this means that Autumn has officially arrived…

Ah we’re back. It’s really autumn now. Saturday night is back to its best 😊😊#Strictly — Anna Flynn (@Izzy281071) September 22, 2018

And the return of some of Craig Revel Horwood’s nastier comments…

Craig is so ruthless #Strictly — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) September 22, 2018

Craig is always grumpy in the early weeks, anything higher than a 4 from him in week 1 is good by the way #Strictly — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) September 22, 2018

For many, the show’s comeback kick-started the official countdown to Christmas…

Great to have #Strictly back, Saturday nights are set from now until Christmas! 🕺 💃 — Sam (@smwilliams351) September 22, 2018

Let’s dance 💃 #Strictly my Saturdays sorted ‘til Christmas 🎄 — Sally Raw (@MrsSallyR) September 22, 2018

It's back!! Time to close the curtains, pour the wine and snuggle down till Christmas! #Strictly — Bobalob (@Bobalobk) September 22, 2018

And we’re all here for it