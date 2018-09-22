Viewers couldn’t be happier Strictly Come Dancing is back on TV
The countdown to Christmas has begun!
15 celebs are paired with a host of professional dancers and sequins and sparkle are flying around the dance floor once more: Strictly Come Dancing is back on the box!
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Full list of CONFIRMED professional dancers
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
And viewers couldn’t be happier with the return of BBC’s entertainment extravaganza…
So happy to have #strictly back
— L (@wepaperhearts) September 22, 2018
I AM SO BLOODY HAPPY RIGHT NOW #Strictly
— LMc (@mcfindoone) September 22, 2018
#Strictly makes me so inexplicably happy 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/PRoEGcFYZR
— We have history together 💓 (@KellieC96) September 22, 2018
Although this means that Autumn has officially arrived…
Ah we’re back. It’s really autumn now. Saturday night is back to its best 😊😊#Strictly
— Anna Flynn (@Izzy281071) September 22, 2018
Autumn is here #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing
— Chris Grant (@domandkittysmum) September 22, 2018
And the return of some of Craig Revel Horwood’s nastier comments…
Craig is so ruthless #Strictly
— Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) September 22, 2018
Craig is always grumpy in the early weeks, anything higher than a 4 from him in week 1 is good by the way #Strictly
— Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) September 22, 2018
For many, the show’s comeback kick-started the official countdown to Christmas…
Christmas is coming! #strictly2018 #Strictly
— JayneHowarth (@JayneHowarth) September 22, 2018
Great to have #Strictly back, Saturday nights are set from now until Christmas! 🕺 💃
— Sam (@smwilliams351) September 22, 2018
Let’s dance 💃 #Strictly my Saturdays sorted ‘til Christmas 🎄
— Sally Raw (@MrsSallyR) September 22, 2018
It's back!! Time to close the curtains, pour the wine and snuggle down till Christmas! #Strictly
— Bobalob (@Bobalobk) September 22, 2018
And we’re all here for it