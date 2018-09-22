Strictly fans are loving Susannah Constantine and THAT dress

The fashion guru gained many followers with her first live dance – but not for the right reasons

Last year we had Susan Calman, the year before that Ed Balls. But could Susannah Constantine be Strictly Come Dancing 2018’s most beloved celeb lacking dance skills?

According to the reaction to her first competitive dance, absolutely. The fashion guru started her samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda with professional partner Anton du Beke emerging from underneath her oversized dress. And this was followed by a routine filled with plenty of maracas, cheesy grins and some, shall we say, questionable dance steps from Susannah.

And she’s only enjoyed one live dance, but Susannah has already become a fan favourite…

ok google how do I join the Susannah Constantine fan club? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/NojzUML1EN — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 22, 2018

There is a lot of misery and panic in the world right now. susannah and Anton dancing is the answer! #Strictly — kenny bear (@kennykoalabear) September 22, 2018

Susannah & Anton are my faves so far for all the wrong reasons! 😂😂😂 #Strictly — 🐾 Stacey 🐾 (@FiveToRakSu) September 22, 2018

However, not all were impressed…

Watching Susannah is like watching a train wreck #Strictly — Millie (@MillieSansoye) September 22, 2018

…And neither were the judges, with the panel gifting the pair a score of 12, Craig Revel Horwood contributing a single point to that total.

But despite the scathing review from the judges, many at home thought the fashion guru gave them just what they wanted to see on a Saturday night: sheer entertainment.

Susannah’s dance was entertaining and fun. I think she’ll improve, and I loved Anton’s frilly flares #Strictly — Kelly Florentia (@kellyflorentia) September 22, 2018

Susannah Constantine looks like she's having lots of fun on the dance floor. It's a slow Samba but again not bad for Week 1. 5/10 just for sheer perseverance alone! #Strictly — Matti Colley #FBPE (@matti_colley) September 22, 2018

And the best bit? With no celebs being booted off the show this weekend, we’ll at least get one more unforgettable dance from Susannah.