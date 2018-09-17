Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Vick Hope says break up with Tom Rosenthal had nothing to do with Strictly curse

Vick Hope says break up with Tom Rosenthal had nothing to do with Strictly curse

The Capital FM DJ says stories about her love life are "all made up"

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vick Hope has quashed rumours that she’s already been hit by the Strictly curse.

Advertisement

The Capital FM DJ was reported to have broken up with ex-boyfriend Tom Rosenthal just in time for the contest but she says that’s simply not true.

“It’s all made up, it’s all just incorrect”, Hope explains in this week’s Radio Times Strictly special edition.

“They’re writing about my ex-boyfriend as though I dumped him or something. We broke up a year ago, it had nothing to do with this. It’s just really weird. I just hope people don’t believe it.”

Hope, who is paired with new professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, says she’s “living my best life” despite all the extra attention. “It’s fantastic, I feel so lucky, I really do. I feel like I’ve got the opportunity to do something that every little girl has wanted.”

“If there’s a bit more attention and there are stories about your love life, you just have to ignore it,” she says.

Advertisement

Meet the stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 in the Radio Times Strictly special edition, on sale from Tuesday 18th September

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton, Stacey Dooley, Strictly (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Seann Walsh, Katya Jones, Strictly (BBC, EH)

“You banged me on the floor” – Strictly’s Seann Walsh has already dropped Katya Jones in training

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who's dancing? Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities

Vick Hope, Graziano Di Prima, Strictly (BBC, EH)

We have “a really big problem”: Vick Hope fails to click with new Strictly pro Graziano

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show

Together at last Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more