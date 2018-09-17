The finale to Jarvis Cocker’s Bargain Hunt episode had to be re-shot: ‘It’s the first time we’ve ever had to look at the rule book’

Viewers can expect a major twist at the end of the BBC Music Day special

As if indie legend Jarvis Cocker appearing on Bargain Hunt wasn’t surprising enough – the finale of the BBC Music Day special episode had to be completely re-shot due to foul play, it has emerged.

Pulp frontman Cocker – who refused to wear the Bargain Hunt fleece – and the band’s keyboard player Candida Doyle go up against Happy Mondays rockers Mark Berry aka Bez and Rowetta to find hidden gems at an antiques fair in Kent in the forthcoming episode.

But in a dramatic twist, the special’s finale had to be completely re-shot because of some underhand tactics on the part of Bez and Rowetta’s team.

Without spoiling the ending, show presenter Charlie Ross told the latest issue of Radio Times: “Suffice to say I had to refer to the Bargain Hunt rulebook. I think it’s the first time in history that we’ve had to look at it.”

Executive producer Paul Tucker added that Bargain Hunt has had “various things go wrong” on the show during its 18-year run – but nothing like this.

“We had to deliver this show quite quickly after we filmed it, and of course we weren’t expecting to have to do the ending again,” said Tucker. “Although it wasn’t expected, it certainly added an interesting twist and another layer to the show. I guess it’s what you might expect from a bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers.”

Bargain Hunt is on Friday 21st September at 12.15pm on BBC1

