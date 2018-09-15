BBC1 unveils first chilling trailer for Jenna Coleman thriller The Cry

The former Doctor Who star faces every mother’s nightmare: her child goes missing

BBC1 has released a sneak peek of Jenna Coleman abduction thriller The Cry – and it’s terrifyingly bleak.

The first trailer for the upcoming mystery series sees the Victoria star playing a devastated mother trying to find her child Noah after he goes missing.

The four-part series follows mother Joanna (Coleman) coming to terms with the tragedy alongside husband Alistair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) as her psychological state disintegrates in the glare of public scrutiny.

According to the BBC, the catastrophe is a “catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

As we see in the trailer, Coleman’s character is subjected to gruelling TV and police interviews before attempting to run in front of a speeding lorry.

The drama – adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald – will also star Asher Keddie, Stella Gonet, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Alex Dimitriades, Markella Kavenagh and Shareena Clanton.

The Cry is coming soon to BBC1