The photo sees her looking forlorn as Joanna, standing alongside her husband Alistair (played by Top of the Lake's Ewen Leslie) in front of TV cameras and journalists, who are likely reporting on their child's disappearance. Check it out below.

The Cry is adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald. It sees Joanna and Alistair travel from Scotland to Australia with their newborn child in order to gain custody of Alistair's daughter from his Australian ex-wife Alexandra (played by Asher Keddie).

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town. According to the BBC, "it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood."

Sounds pretty bleak, but we'll be tuning in nonetheless.

The Cry is set to air on BBC1 later this year.