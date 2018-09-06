DIY SOS aired its Grenfell special and emotional viewers were full of praise

Viewers were left crying after children told Prince William about friends they lost in the tower tragedy

DIY SOS: Grenfell – a BBC1 special that saw Nick Knowles and his team rebuild a youth boxing gym which was destroyed in the 2017 tower fire – brought viewers to tears last night.

Over the course of the first of two episodes, the DIY team constructed a new state-of-the-art gym for the young people that lived in and around the tower block.

And viewers couldn’t hold in their emotions as the children asked for the new community hub to contain a drawing of Grenfell to commemorate those who had died in the tragedy.

Most kids would want pictures of their favourite actors or cartoons drawn on walls. Not these kids, they want a drawing of #GrenfellTower to show respect and to remember those who died. What a gorgeous bunch of respectful kids♥️💚💛💙💜🖤 Community is everything.#DIYSOS — Shan..♥️ (@ShansRedShoes) September 5, 2018

Absolutely in awe of the Grenfell survivors the kids in particular on #diysos such bravery and so resilient. Wiser than their years 😢 #inspiring — Caron Reidy (@caronreidy) September 5, 2018

Between the legend of a coach and the kids ideas for their new gym, including a picture of Grenfell to help them remember what they’ve lost and inspire/motivate them. #DIYSOS has made me an emotional mess 😢😢😢 — Sarah Williams (@SarahW_90) September 5, 2018

In particular, those watching at home were moved when the children spoke to Prince William about the friends they had lost in the fire.

Boxing helped Jodie when he lost a friend in Grenfell.

He opened up to Prince William as he visited with DIY SOS.#DIYSOS pic.twitter.com/B00A626e79 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 5, 2018

So much of Lady Diana in her boys – it’s truly lovely…. Watching Prince William & all the young children @DaleYouthBoxing on #diysos was so inspiring & heartwarming 🧡#GrenfellTower — Hal (@HalYummy81) September 5, 2018

Always loved a bit of #DIYSOS and this episode building the boxing gym at #Grenfell has not disappointed so far. Primce William is so genuine and down to earth and all of the children involved in the episode are so strong 💖 so many tears watching tonight. Well done all involved. — Kirsty Ann (@PandaEyesKirsty) September 5, 2018

But through the tragedy, audiences were left with a message of hope and happiness after the children were invited inside the gym…

#DIYSOS Awwww the look on the kids faces…..😭😭😭😍😊😊 — Tayo Adekeye (@fitesprit) September 5, 2018

Happy tears now 😀👍🏻❤️. #diysos — 🐺 Kim Gill 🐺 (@Kimsunray58Gill) September 5, 2018

I’m so happy for the coaches and the community as a whole 😭😭😭 #Grenfell #DIYSOS — AM (@iDontHaveAnAt_) September 5, 2018

I don’t mind admitting I’m an absolute blubbering mess at the end of this #DIYSOS program. Totally inspiring. People CAN be wonderful and community groups are so important. This warms the coldest of hearts. If you haven’t seen it and get an hour? Give it a watch. @DIYSOS — Brett Hadley (@BrettHadley42) September 5, 2018

And overall, viewers were in complete praise of all who helped the build.

#DIYSOS amazed me tonight. A new boxing gym rebuilt by traders/volunteers after being destroyed by Grenfell. Humanity is a wonderful thing💚 — Amy Mann (@amymannnnn) September 5, 2018

All the contractors who donated time and materials to this amazing project deserve some love, they did amazing work to change tragedy into such a testament to the community and their strength #DIYSOS — Kez (@StarsMum) September 5, 2018

DIY SOS’s Grenfell special concludes on Wednesday 12th September at 9pm on BBC1