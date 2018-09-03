TV weather presenter Carol Kirkwood admits she feels “more pressure” about her appearance on TV

The BBC Breakfast forecaster reveals she is conscious of her image and weight because she's on television: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day"

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has said she is under “more pressure” when it comes to her appearance because she is on television.

In this week’s issue of Radio Times, the nine-time winner of the weather presenter of the year award, 56, discusses how she copes with the fact that approximately 1.5 million people watch her on television every morning.

On how she deals with knowing how many people are watching, Kirkwood says: “I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I’m not having a fat day!”

She adds: “I didn’t get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy. When I put on weight, it’s annoying, but I try to get it off. Perhaps I’m under a little bit more pressure because I’m on the telly.”

