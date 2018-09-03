Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV weather presenter Carol Kirkwood admits she feels “more pressure” about her appearance on TV

TV weather presenter Carol Kirkwood admits she feels “more pressure” about her appearance on TV

The BBC Breakfast forecaster reveals she is conscious of her image and weight because she's on television: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day"

Carol Kirkwood (Getty, EH)

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has said she is under “more pressure” when it comes to her appearance because she is on television.

Advertisement

In this week’s issue of Radio Times, the nine-time winner of the weather presenter of the year award, 56, discusses how she copes with the fact that approximately 1.5 million people watch her on television every morning.

On how she deals with knowing how many people are watching, Kirkwood says: “I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I’m not having a fat day!”

She adds: “I didn’t get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy. When I put on weight, it’s annoying, but I try to get it off. Perhaps I’m under a little bit more pressure because I’m on the telly.”

Advertisement

The presenter and Radio Times cover star also talks about her divorce, her family and 20 years of weather presenting in the full interview in this week’s magazine, which goes on sale on Tuesday.

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood stars in the latest issue of Radio Times, on sale from Tuesday 4th September
Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood stars in the latest issue of Radio Times, on sale from Tuesday 4th September 2018

Tags

All about Breakfast

Carol Kirkwood (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

(BBC, JG)

“Where has the time gone?” BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood celebrates 20 years presenting the weather

BBC Breakfast women (BBC, EH)

BBC Breakfast's all-female line-up celebrates the centenary of women’s suffrage

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker

“Are you celebrating not being the best?” Dan Walker and Piers Morgan’s Twitter war rages on following Radio Times Breakfast poll results

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more