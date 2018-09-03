Accessibility Links

Matthew Goode confirmed for Downton Abbey movie – but he says he will only be “popping in at the end”

What does his appearance mean for Henry Talbot and his wife Lady Mary?

Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode has revealed he will be appearing in the Downton Abbey movie – but not for long.

The actor starred as Henry Talbot in the ITV series, and gave us the happily-ever-after storyline we were hoping for with his character’s marriage to Lady Mary.

The last time we visited Downton, Lady Mary was pregnant with their first child and Henry had set up an automobile shop with Tom Branson (Allen Leech) named Talbot and Branson Motors.

So you’d expect him to have a pretty meaty role in the upcoming feature film.

But Goode tells Radio Times: “I’m just popping in at the end, which is a nice way to do it.”

A Discovery of Witches
Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches (Sky)

Perhaps his limited role in the movie is down to his other commitments. After all, Goode has movies in the pipeline including Official Secrets and Four Kids and It, and on Friday his new drama A Discovery of Witches begins on Sky1.

Still, it’s left us pretty worried. Have Lady Mary and Henry Talbot lasted the course or will we find them sadly separated when we return to Downton Abbey?

Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine, out now

All about Downton Abbey

Matthew Goode
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

