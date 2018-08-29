Video montage reveals that new I’m a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby is terrified of critters!

Is this really going to work...?

I’m a Celeb has served up some hilariously horrified reactions from contestants throughout its run (looking at you, Dean Gaffney) – but new host Holly Willoughby could be one of the most terrified people during this year’s Bushtucker trials.

Advertisement

That’s our thinking after This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes gifted viewers a montage of Willoughby’s past meetings with creepy crawlies and animals on live TV. She looks gloriously unprepared for what awaits Down Under…

From gagging as her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield munched on cockroaches, to hiding from a boar, flinching at birds and whimpering after witnessing a spider in a bathtub, Willoughby looks completely unease with any critter she comes across.

Good luck, Holly! You’re going to need it.

Willoughby will appear alongside Declan Donnelly, as regular presenting partner Ant McPartlin extends his leave of absence into next year.

ITV says plans for Willoughby’s absence from her usual This Morning presenting duties will be announced “in due course”.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year