Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Video montage reveals that new I’m a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby is terrified of critters!

Video montage reveals that new I’m a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby is terrified of critters!

Is this really going to work...?

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

I’m a Celeb has served up some hilariously horrified reactions from contestants throughout its run (looking at you, Dean Gaffney) – but new host Holly Willoughby could be one of the most terrified people during this year’s Bushtucker trials.

Advertisement

That’s our thinking after This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes gifted viewers a montage of Willoughby’s past meetings with creepy crawlies and animals on live TV. She looks gloriously unprepared for what awaits Down Under…

From gagging as her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield munched on cockroaches, to hiding from a boar, flinching at birds and whimpering after witnessing a spider in a bathtub, Willoughby looks completely unease with any critter she comes across.

Good luck, Holly! You’re going to need it.

Willoughby will appear alongside Declan Donnelly, as regular presenting partner Ant McPartlin extends his leave of absence into next year.

ITV says plans for Willoughby’s absence from her usual This Morning presenting duties will be announced “in due course”.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about This Morning

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

ITV Pictures, SL

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back on TV?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more