Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
19 tweets that perfectly sum up the return of Bake Off

19 tweets that perfectly sum up the return of Bake Off

Karen's crisps, Dan's 'baby', Manon’s Wagon Wheelies and Prue's necklace were among the talking points in week one

Bake Off's Karen eating crisps

Bake Off is back, and if you missed the first episode – or just can’t remember everything that happened in that whirlwind of bakers, biscuits and questionable babies – grab a cup of tea and allow us to appraise you of the main talking points…

Advertisement

First up, did we mention Bake Off is back?!

Prue wore an inexplicable necklace…

Karen became an instant cult figure after finishing her first bake early and sitting down to watch the others while scoffing a packet of crisps…

French baker Manon came third in the technical challenge, proving you don’t need to have heard of Wagon Wheels to make them…

Dan’s biscuit selfie (yes, that’s a thing now) saw him holding his new baby. Paul Hollywood thought it looked like a “massive prawn”, but this being Bake Off others weren’t so sure…

Some went with it though…

As far as the judges were concerned, Terry turned a bad day in the kitchen around with his selfie. But while some viewers agreed it was a work of art, others are still recovering from the trauma…

We couldn’t agree more.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Screen Shot 2018-08-22 at 15.58.19
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sandi Toksvig

Some Bake Off contestants can hardly afford the ingredients to practise says judge Sandi Toksvig

36611

Bake Off Great British Bake Off: the workout

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Manon

Who is Manon Lagreve? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - All 12 bakers

A banker, a blood courier and a DJ: meet The Great British Bake Off class of 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more