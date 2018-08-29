19 tweets that perfectly sum up the return of Bake Off
Karen's crisps, Dan's 'baby', Manon’s Wagon Wheelies and Prue's necklace were among the talking points in week one
Bake Off is back, and if you missed the first episode – or just can’t remember everything that happened in that whirlwind of bakers, biscuits and questionable babies – grab a cup of tea and allow us to appraise you of the main talking points…
First up, did we mention Bake Off is back?!
#GBBO is back and life is glorious once again 😍
— Rachel Shannon (@_rachelshan_) August 28, 2018
if you think I’m gunna spend the next 8 weeks getting emotionally invested in this group of strangers then you’d be absolutely correct #GBBO
— LRC🦊 (@LeanneRosee) August 28, 2018
Prue wore an inexplicable necklace…
who wore it better? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/2N1dK1X2rg
— 𝓽𝓲𝓪💘 (@tiakismet) August 28, 2018
Why is Prue out here looking like a nerve racking game of skill #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jg4mMiU1E7
— Roxanna (@roxannamunir) August 28, 2018
Karen became an instant cult figure after finishing her first bake early and sitting down to watch the others while scoffing a packet of crisps…
*All other bakers rushing to help each other*
Karen:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/eLoPGRJVsF
— Abi (@CraZyAbiM) August 28, 2018
KAREN IS EATING CRISPS ARE WE SEEING THIS #GBBO
— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) August 28, 2018
French baker Manon came third in the technical challenge, proving you don’t need to have heard of Wagon Wheels to make them…
Wheelie Wagon 😂😂😂 Bless Her! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WYvkFcmDnw
— Kevin Mok (@Mok_Kevin) August 28, 2018
I want a wheeling wagon #GBBO
— Kirsten Price (@kirstenaprice) August 28, 2018
Goodnight all. I’m off to dream of Wheeling Wagons #GBBO
— Greg James (@gregjames) August 28, 2018
Dan’s biscuit selfie (yes, that’s a thing now) saw him holding his new baby. Paul Hollywood thought it looked like a “massive prawn”, but this being Bake Off others weren’t so sure…
Holding the 'baby'. 😱#GBBO pic.twitter.com/F9BzgyfNNl
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018
Kim Joy: What are you holding?
Dan: A baby!
Kim Joy: Oh I thought it was something else.
Brilliant! 😂 #GBBO
— Stephanie Jones 🌺 (@Stephani_Jones) August 28, 2018
So no-one decided to be sound and tell Dan that he might have been better off putting a face on that phallic-shaped baby? #GBBO
— Aoife Lawlor (@Aoife_Lawlor) August 28, 2018
I'm relieved they explained Dan is holding his baby… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BSdj7maZZf
— Jules 🐑 (@Go1dfinch) August 28, 2018
Some went with it though…
Had to be done. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oGzJyoIaHN
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018
As far as the judges were concerned, Terry turned a bad day in the kitchen around with his selfie. But while some viewers agreed it was a work of art, others are still recovering from the trauma…
Terry is the Van Gogh of our time #gbbo pic.twitter.com/EtP93K4FrY
— Jono Read (@jonoread) August 28, 2018
Never been more terrified of a biscuit in all my life. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KeJ3r75tWh
— Jo (@Jo_Rule_) August 28, 2018
#gbbo Terry's portrait be like pic.twitter.com/mkpvNgv0CJ
— James Cowan (@JamesCowan96) August 28, 2018
#GBBO Terry's biscuit pic.twitter.com/8xjdtjjDAD
— Mark Jackson (@MaximoMark89) August 28, 2018
#gbbo and Twitter – what a glorious way to spend an evening
— Joe Leigh (@JoeDLeigh) August 28, 2018
We couldn’t agree more.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4