Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig go Back to the Future as Doc Brown and Marty McFly

Lest we forget the cataclysmic, earth-shattering moment when Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith revealed last year’s winner too early, hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are opening the new series with a Back To The Future-flavoured skit about the infamous Twitter blunder.

With Fielding clad in a white coat and mad professor wig as inventor Doc Brown, and Toksvig sporting a body warmer as Marty McFly, the pair travel through time to prevent Leith from sending another tweet publicly revealing the identity of this year’s champion.

The joke of course harks back to last summer, when Prue accidentally revealed The Great British Bake Off winner to be Sophie Faldo owing to a mis-timed tweet.

Bake Off production company, Love Productions, had sent Prue a message telling her to remember to congratulate the winner after 10:30pm. However she was on holiday in Bhutan with her husband and got the time zones confused.

Prue recently told Radio Times: “It was very scary at the time and horrible. I had so many people saying, ‘You ruined my life, how could you?’”

Hopefully, ten months on, they will finally see the funny side…

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday 28th August at 8pm on Channel 4