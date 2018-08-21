Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Original stars of MTV’s The Hills to reunite for a new season

Original stars of MTV’s The Hills to reunite for a new season

It is unclear whether Lauren Conrad will be taking part

The Hills cast, Getty

MTV has announced that mid-00s reality show The Hills will reunite its stars – including Audrina Partridge, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt – for a new season.

Advertisement

The news was revealed during the broadcast of the 2018 VMAs, with Montag, Pratt, Partridge and their co-stars Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt (Spencer’s sister), Justin Bobby and Frank Delgado, in attendance. The show’s lead Lauren Conrad, however, was nowhere to be seen – and it is as yet unclear whether she will feature in the new season.

Whitney Port and Kristin Cavallari were also absent, although the former did send a cryptic tweet about the revival…

According to Deadline, the new series will follow the personal and professional lives of some of the stars of the original series alongside a string of new faces. It is set to debut in 2019.

In 2016, Conrad hosted The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now, a reunion special in which the cast pulled back the curtain on the “reality” show (even more so than its infamous finale, in which the camera panned to reveal that they were filming on a set), discussing their “fakest” storylines and when and where producers intervened to spice up the drama.

Here’s hoping the show returns as an all-out soap opera next year.

Advertisement

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to debut on MTV in 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Hills

The Hills cast, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kevin Spacey speaks onstage at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Kevin Spacey’s new film earned just $126 on its opening day

autumn drama 2018

Coming soon The best TV dramas airing this autumn

Screen Shot 2018-08-21 at 09.59.49

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more