Michelle Keegan cast in new Sky1 comedy Brassic

This is England's Joe Gilgun and Ripper Street actor Damien Molony will star alongside the Our Girl actress

Michelle Keegan has been cast in a new Sky1 comedy called Brassic.

The Our Girl and former Coronation Street actor will star alongside Ripper Street’s Damien Molony and This Is England’s Joe Gilgun, who has also co-written the series with acclaimed screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies, In the Dark, Clocking Off).

Described as “an edgy new original comedy” by Sky, Ruth Sheen and Tim Key will also star.

The premise is about a group of “working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.”

Inseparable friends Vinnie (Gilgun), who has bipolar disorder, and Dylan (Molony) have barely spent a day apart in their lives.

But that all looks set to change when Dylan’s girlfriend Erin (Keegan) reveals her plans to leave town and start a new life with her kid, Tyler. Dylan is then faced with an “impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without.”

Gilgun, who also has bipolar, said: “I’m truly humbled by the opportunity. We’ve got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure.

“Our writer Danny Brocklehurst and my friend David Quayle have been invaluable in taking this journey with me. Embrace who you are, decide what to be and go be it.”

Danny Brocklehurst added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making Brassic with Sky1.

“This is a passion project for Joe and myself and we have collaborated every step of the way to create an outrageous, funny, stylistically bold show that brings to life a rarely seen northern working-class world. This is a big-hearted show about life at the sharp end of modern Britain.”

Production on Brassic begins this September and it will air on Sky and NOW TV in the UK and Ireland in 2019.