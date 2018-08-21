Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Netflix renews GLOW for series three

Netflix renews GLOW for series three

The streaming hit starring Alison Brie has been given the green light for another run

GLOW

Netflix has renewed GLOW for a third season.

Advertisement

It was revealed on Twitter that the hit 80s wrestling drama has been given the go-ahead for another run, although further details have yet to be announced.

Netflix simply said that season three was ‘coming soon’.

Season two premiered in June 2018 with Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Shakira Barrera (East Los High), and Wyatt Nash (Dear White People) joining the cast.

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), which stars Alison Brie as struggling actress Ruth, explores the 80s era phenomena of professional women’s wrestling promotions.

Advertisement

Seasons one and two of GLOW are available on Netflix

Tags

All about GLOW

GLOW
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-08-10 at 10.26.44

Watch the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two

Jodie Whittaker in a Doctor Who series 11 poster (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who new sonic screwdriver concept art revealed – but there are “still some secrets” hidden in the design

castle-rock

When will Stephen King’s Castle Rock be released in the UK? Everything you need to know about the new horror series

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Jarvis Cocker attends the launch of the Esquire Townhouse with Dior at No 11 Carlton House Terrace on October 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jarvis Cocker and Happy Mondays’ Bez to appear on Bargain Hunt

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more