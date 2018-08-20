Not all CBB viewers were comfortable with the ‘build a wall’ Trump task

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have slammed a group task which saw contestants build a Trump-inspired giant lego 'wall'

In a clip released on Twitter by Channel 5, ‘President’ Kirstie Alley orders the other contestants to build a mini-replica of the wall President Donald Trump pledged to construct along the US-Mexico border.

Building a wall in the #CBB garden is child's play… for some. 🤦🧱🧱🧱🧱😂

Catch the full task tonight at 9pm @channel5_tv. pic.twitter.com/jAXBzQt5wy — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 19, 2018

American Natalie Nunn and Hardeep Singh Kohli were both visibly uncomfortable with the proposed task, with Nunn flat-out refusing to participate:”I’m not, I’m just not building the wall.”

Nunn also criticised Alley’s Republican allegiance, later saying: “She’s a f***ing Trump supporter that’s what’s controversy, that’s why she hasn’t said anything.”

“The president is disgusting,” she added. “I officially don’t like the Big Brother House President.”

Viewers have sided with Nunn on Twitter, branding the task “insensitive and offensive” and praising Nunn for not taking part.

“I respect Natalie so much for sticking to her views and expressing them and refusing to build the wall,” one Twitter user said.

This is insensitive and offensive. Poor taste, not funny. Not cool @bbuk . pic.twitter.com/G13BuI9x6L — ❤️Lani❤️ (@ENL904) August 19, 2018

i respect natalie so much for sticking to her views and expressing them and refusing to build the wall tbh. #CBB. — 𝑒𝓂𝓂𝒾𝑒 (@arianatoramazex) August 19, 2018

Anyone else watching open mouthed as #cbb get the celebs to build a wall with an American flag. Fair play to Natalie for saying this isn’t right. — Kelly Allen (@KellyAllen01) August 19, 2018

“[Celebrity Big Brother] building a wall as a task while there are children still in cages for trying to cross the American border. Beyond poor taste,” another Twitter user wrote.

#CBBUK building a wall as a task while there are children still in cages for trying to cross the American border. Beyond poor taste — Carly K (@Carlyk88) August 19, 2018

TBH this wall task is really distasteful #CBBUK — Luke Boatright (@LukeBoatright) August 19, 2018

Not all viewers were uncomfortable with the Trump-wall task, however, with some tweeting their frustration at Nunn. “Oh just build that wall Natalie. It’s really not a big deal is it!,” one viewer said.

Oh just build that wall Natalie. It’s really not a big deal is it!#CBBUK — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) August 19, 2018