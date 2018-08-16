When does Keeley Hawes drama Bodyguard begin on BBC1? What is it about?

Jed Mercurio's new drama stars Hawes and Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as a politician and her bodyguard

Keeley Hawes is set to star in Bodyguard on BBC1 – and no, we’re not talking about a reboot of Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard. Far from being a pop star, Hawes plays a fictional Home Secretary called Julia Montague.

She’ll reunite with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio for his new six-part drama, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden as David Budd, a war veteran and Personal Protection Officer who is assigned as her bodyguard.

But when will the drama begin? And what is it about? Here’s what we know so far:

When does Bodyguard begin on TV?

According to a tweet from Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard will launch on Sunday 26th August at 9pm on BBC1.

Episode two will air the following night on Monday 27th August at 9pm, and then it’ll continue every Sunday thereafter.

What is Bodyguard about?

According to the BBC’s description, “When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague whose politics stand for everything he despises, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, is he actually her biggest threat?”

Speaking at a preview screening at the BFI in London, Mercurio said he’d want to set a crime drama “within a branch of the police that doesn’t normally feature in crime.”

Wondering what to expect? Here’s the trailer:

Who is in the cast of Bodyguard?

Keeley Hawes, star of Line of Duty and The Durrells, will play Home Secretary Julia Montague, a determined and ambitious woman who is a skilled political operator. She is divorced and lives alone in London, but still has to work with her ex-husband in Parliament.

The story is told through the eyes of her new bodyguard David Budd, played by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. He is a war veteran now working as a Personal Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch (RaSP) of London’s Metropolitan Police.

Other faces you might recognise include Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, playing David’s boss Anne Sampson, and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle as his estranged wife Vicky Budd.

Cucumber’s Vincent Franklin will appear as Mike Travis, and Stuart Bowman will play a character called Stephen Hunter-Dunn. Other cast members include Nina Toussaint-White and Pippa Haywood.

Oh, and the real Andrew Marr also makes a cameo! He interviews Julia Montague about her new surveillance bill and approach to foreign policy in the Middle East.