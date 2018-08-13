Doctor Who confirmed to return to screens “by October”

Jodie Whittaker's Time Lady is materialising to screens in just a few weeks

With filming now wrapped and the new sonic screwdriver unveiled, Doctor Who fans have one big question on their minds: when will we see Jodie Whittaker in series 11?

Fortunately, we’ve now got an answer. Well, partly. Although the BBC previously said the sci-fi series will return this autumn (anytime between 23rd September and 21st December), the broadcaster confirmed in the latest issue of Radio Times that it will air “by October”. Yes, new Doctor Who really is only a few weeks away.

An October start also means that the 10-episode series will end close to Christmas Day, where the show will also air a festive special.

Hopefully, we’ll receive an exact airdate soon, alongside answers to some of the new series’ biggest questions. For instance, what does the “crazy” new Tardis interior design actually look like? What secrets are hidden in the sonic screwdriver? And – in the absence of the Daleks – what new aliens can we expect to come across our screens?

Only time (and space) will tell…

