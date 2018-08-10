Viewers praise “supportive” and “empowering” Our Shirley Valentine Summer as series ends

The heartwarming show saw eight female celebrities head to Greece to change their lives

Our Shirley Valentine Summer has been the definition of a feel-good show – and fans just don’t want to say goodbye to our eight lovely ladies and their Greek adventure.

The documentary/reality show hybrid saw a group of older, single female celebrities take a trip to a Greek island villa: Melinda Messenger, Sian Lloyd, Nancy Dell’Olio, Aggie MacKenzie, Ninia Benjamin, Lizzie Cundy, Annabel Giles and Ingrid Tarrant all grabbed their passports and suitcases for a month-long getaway. Each woman was in search of a fresh start and a new perspective.

And what a lovely series it was! The women laughed and bonded and empowered each other, providing support and encouragement and forming beautiful friendships.

As the series came to an end, Twitter was full of viewers – mainly women – talking about how refreshing it was to see this display of female friendship on TV…

#OurShirleyValentineSummer

Loved this! Wanted to be part of it. Their friendship rose above the loneliness and was an inspiring and optimistic comfort blanket for all 50 something women — hayley ellwood (@baillibell) August 9, 2018

I've really enjoyed Our Shirley Valentine Summer @ITV what a lovely group of ladies they have opened their hearts with such honesty. Good luck and be happy #OurShirleyValentineSummer #girlpower — JT (@JoceT22) August 9, 2018

And Ingrid’s daughter Fia was full of praise:

It’s very refreshing to have such positive women building each other up and supporting each other. It gives a great message of what we should all be like all of the time! Well done ladies ❤️#OurShirleyValentinesummer — Fia Tarrant (@fiatarrant) August 9, 2018

Fans hailed it for being empowering, encouraging and supportive.

Watching #OurShirleyValentineSummer on @ITV it’s just empowering to see these women encouraging each other, having fun, being kind and just being there for one another! Stop putting people down and just be nice to each other, you’ll have more fun and make great friends ❤️bekind — jaclar1 (@jacquiepope) August 9, 2018

Loved #OurShirleyValentineSummer …women should empower women always …good luck ladies hope u find true happiness we all deserve it⚘ — Laura Moore (@LauraMoore67) August 9, 2018

#ourshirleyvalentinesummer Loved everything about this programme, but to see women supporting each other and lifting each other up is inspirational. That is very rarely shown on tv. I need more women friends!!! — Deborah Moran (@debsmoran) August 9, 2018

#OurShirleyValentineSummer So lovely and refreshing to have a reality TV show where the participants are kind and supportive. More please. — Rosie Dean (@RosieDeanAuthor) August 9, 2018

Some pointed out that “age is just a number”…

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this series! Thank you ladies for showing us that age is just a number and life is what you make of it ❤️👌🏼 #OurShirleyValentineSummer — Lucy (@xMissLucy) August 9, 2018

#Ourshirleyvalentinesummer Shows how women can always discover things about themselves and a ability to find joy in any situation no matter what age that's why women are from Venus ⭐️🌹⭐️ — #Mrs (@susan_thornley) August 9, 2018

While others were already asking for more:

#OurShirleyValentineSummer loved this show. So nice to see women being so supportive of each other. Would love a catch up programme to see if their lives changed when they got back home. — Pauline (@Pauline45792447) August 9, 2018

That’s a clear message to ITV: a follow-up show is in order… and another series next summer, please.