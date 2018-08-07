Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Marvin Humes’ Who Do You Think You Are? episode moves viewers with its revelation about his family’s history of slavery

Marvin Humes’ Who Do You Think You Are? episode moves viewers with its revelation about his family’s history of slavery

The former JLS star discovered that his relative was a black slaveowner on the BBC1 show

Who Do You Think You Are? Marvin Humes (BBC, EH)

Who Do You Think You Are? often astonishes celebrities with its revelations about their family history – and the latest episode with Marvin Humes was no exception.

Advertisement

The former JLS band member turned TV and radio presenter discovered on Monday night’s show that one of his relatives was a black slaveowner.

As the BBC1 programme helped Humes trace his roots in England and Jamaica, he learned that his four-times great-grandfather owned two slaves, despite his own parents having once been slaves themselves.

The revelation, and Humes’ reaction to the news, moved viewers who took to Twitter to praise the show.

Humes was “shocked” to discover his ancestor was a slaveowner as he didn’t know that black people owned slaves. He recently told TV Times: “I’m not angry, I’d like to think that being a black man himself, knowing what was going on, he’d have treated them with respect.”

Beyoncé has also recently revealed in a new interview with Vogue that she is descended from a slaveowner. “I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slaveowner who fell in love with and married a slave,” she said.

Advertisement

Who Do You Think You Are? continues on Monday 13th August, when TV judge Robert Rinder will be tracing his family history.

Tags

All about Who Do You Think You Are?

Who Do You Think You Are? Marvin Humes (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

BBC, Twitter, TL

Everyone is now even more in love with Olivia Colman after her Who Do You Think You Are? episode

olivia-colman-

“I’m much more interesting than I thought I was”: Olivia Colman heads to India for Who Do You Think You Are?

Twitter, BBC, TL

Viewers have newfound respect for Ed Balls after he got tasered in his latest Trumpland episode

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more