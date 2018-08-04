Love Island’s Samira on the producers neglecting to air her night in the hideaway: “I don’t get played like that”

The former contestant says her romance with Frankie didn't get the airtime it deserved

Samira Mighty has questioned Love Island producers’ decision not to air her night in the hideaway with Frankie Foster.

Advertisement

She walked out of the show in July to pursue a relationship with Frankie, who had been booted off alongside hairdresser Grace Wardle – and soon after it was revealed that the two had spent a night in the hideaway which was not shown on telly.

During an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night – alongside Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler, Alexandra Cane and Rosie Williams – the former islander addressed the situation.

“That was so weird when I came out,” she said when asked about her night in the hideaway by hosts Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan. “I was like, ‘What?’ It was a proper big thing in the house. I’d never had anyone romantic in there before the Hideaway.”

“Dani was getting me in my silk pyjamas, because usually I just wear a trackie with stains on it, like, ‘Who do I need to impress?'”

“It was really exciting, and then they didn’t show it. So I was like, ‘Cool’.”

Then, given an opportunity to speak directly to camera, and address the show’s producers, she added: “”So, hun, why did I not get shown in the Hideaway? It was a big thing for me, and I’m Samira Mighty, and I don’t get played like that.”

Advertisement

Love Island season concludes on Sunday night with the reunion special at 9pm on ITV2