Kelsey Grammer responds to Frasier return rumours: “it’s in the early stages”

Kelsey Grammer has confirmed reports that a Frasier follow-up is in the works – announcing that a new season of the beloved sitcom is in “the early stages”.

Speaking at a Television Critic’s Association event for his show Proven Innocent, Grammer fielded inevitable questions about a story, broken by Deadline last week, that suggested he was exploring the possibility of a continuation of the Cheers spin-off that would see the eponymous Seattle-based radio psychiatrist arrive in a new city.

Grammer has said ‘I’m listening’ to new pitches but was clear that any idea will have to be top quality for him to sign on.

“We just have to make sure it’s going to be a great show,” he said. “If it’s not a great show and we don’t hear a pitch that really hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

Frasier ended back in 2004 after 11 seasons with the character on a plane moving from his hometown of Seattle to Chicago. “We have no idea what happened to him after that,” Grammer said, “he was a wonderful character to play.”

He added: “I played Frasier for 20 years [including nine on sitcom Cheers]. It might happen again, it might not.”

It is as yet unclear whether any other members of the original cast would be on board for the new series if it does go ahead – though it would certainly be without the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin, and his dog Eddie (played by an dog called Moose, who passed away in 2006).