Former Love Island contestants celebrate the final and congratulate Jack and Dani on their win
Dr Alex and Georgia were the first to share their support for the couple on social media
That’s it. After eight weeks, Love Island 2018 is over – and favourites Jack and Dani are the winners, to absolutely nobody’s surprise. Many former contestants have taken to social media to mark the final and celebrate the newly crowned lovebirds.
Recently ousted Dr Alex was among the first, hopping on Twitter to share his delight.
“Couldn’t be prouder of Jack and Dani – there isn’t a more deserving couple!” he wrote. “I’ve loved watching their journey in the villa and I’m honoured to call them my friends. Can’t wait to see you both!”
Couldn't be prouder of @jack_charlesf and @Dani_MasDyer – there isn't a more deserving couple! I've loved watching their journey in the villa and I'm honoured to call them my friends 💛 can't wait to see you both! #LoveIsland
— Dr Alex (@DrAlex2018) July 30, 2018
While “loyal” Georgia shared a video of herself and Sam celebrating the announcement as it came in live – and they were pretty happy about it. Sam had tweeted earlier in the night that they were unsurprisingly backing team Jani for the win.
Love Island finale day! who’s excited?? @georgia_steel and I have had an amazing Summer and would like to thank @LoveIsland @itv2 #LoveIslandAftersun and all the many people involved with the show. We wish ALL the islanders the best but of course, we are team #jani for the win 💖
— Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) July 30, 2018
Earlier in the night, Eyal Booker had taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in support of his “big bro” Jack and “Mother Teresa” Dani.
Sending positive vibes & wishing all my fellow islanders the very best of luck for tonight’s episode,” he wrote. “They’re all winners. I built some incredible friendships with these guys over my time on the island and cant wait to see them all. Jack definitely became my big bro & I always confided in him. Dani was my big sis and Mother Teresa to us all.”
It’s the FINAL 😱!!! Sending positive vibes & wishing all my fellow islanders the very best of luck for tonight’s episode. They’re all winners. I built some incredible friendships with these guys over my time on the island and cant wait to see them all. @jack_charlesf definitely became my big bro & I always confided in him. @danidyerxx was my big sis and Mother Teresa to us all. There was never a dull moment when @joshdenzel & @wes.nelson were around providing banter for dayzzz. The time has come to get voting!!! What a journey it’s been 💚🏝
And many of the other former islanders were feeling emotional at seeing the series come to an end.
Adam Collard waxed lyrical about “true friends, emotional rollercoasters and memories for life”, while Zara simply couldn’t believe she’d gotten a boyfriend out of the experience.
Regardless of the outcome for any islanders, what an experience going into the @LoveIsland villa is.
True friends, emotional rollercoaster & memories for life
Can’t thank everyone enough who’s supported me and everyone involved in the show and behind the scenes 💙
— Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) July 30, 2018
Can’t believe I’m watching my wonderful friends in the Love Island final with my boyfriend who I met in the villa 😭 it’s so surreal… but can’t wait to see everyone soon, especially the girls ❤️❤️❤️
— Zara McDermott (@zaramcdermott_) July 30, 2018
Even the Islanders booted off early on in the run had plenty of memories to share…
Cannot believe @loveisland season 4 has come to a end. This was the first day we entered the villa and what a journey it has been! I am so grateful for everything & every single person I have met from such an amazing experience 💫 cannot wait too reunite with all my islanders next week 🌴💕 good luck tonight beauts for the final ❤️❤️❤️
🧡🌴💛LOVE ISLAND FINAL VIBES!💛🌴🧡 I don’t even know where to start with my Love Island journey..I know it was so short and sweet but I wouldn’t change it for the world! In 6 days I made an impact I never thought I would and met the most amazing people which I am so grateful for. I didn’t accomplish the goal I set out to achieve which was to find love but I’m sure he’s out there somewhere for me. Whoever the public get behind tonight and make their winners it will be the right decision as they’re all amazing people!!! LOVE ISLAND 2018 ITS BEEN A BLAST!!!🧡🌴💛xxxx
And Caroline Flack had a final message to the islanders and the fans, as she prepared to say goodbye for another year.
“That was insanely brilliant!” she tweeted. “We had so much fun! Thanks for all your messages… congrats to all islanders and a massive thank you to the team for being TOTALLY BRILLIANT over the past 8 weeks! I feel so lucky to do this job. I love it so much.”
That was insanely brilliant ! We had so much fun! Thanks for all your message s…. Congrats to all the islanders and a massive thank you to the team for being TOTALLY BRILLIANT Over the past 8 weeks! I feel so so lucky to do this job. I love it so much ❤️
— caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 30, 2018
