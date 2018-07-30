Doctor Who stars Christopher Eccleston and Matt Smith had an epic meeting at London Film and Comic-Con

Eccleston also shared a hug with Peter Capaldi – we’re planning the 60th anniversary special already

Nothing gets Doctor Who fans going like different incarnations of the Doctor meeting in the flesh, so this year’s London Film and Comic-Con was a golden opportunity for them to witness some Doctor-on-Doctor action.

You see, an absolutely huge number of Time Lords – including Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Tom Baker, David Bradley, Peter Davison, Paul McGann and Colin Baker – were present at the pop-culture gathering this July, meaning chances were high for some sci-fi crossover.

Luckily, fans weren’t disappointed. First up, Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston (marking his first ever convention appearance) bumped into Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith, with the pair sharing some kind words and pulling in for a hug as they met in the middle of a packed floor.

Eccleston’s crossovers didn’t end there, with the actor also crossing paths with erstwhile Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi (his great grand-regeneration, we’ve decided) and going for ANOTHER cross-generational Time Lord hug. Fingers crossed we don’t get any paradoxes.

The warm moments of connection absolutely overjoyed the fans who’d travelled to the convention to see the actors, and also proved something many actors know already – once you’ve played the Doctor, the series never really leaves you.

Though of course, that legacy is probably heightened when you’re appearing at a convention where half the attendees were also in Doctor Who at some point as well.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn