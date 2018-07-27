Love Island fans turn on Dr Alex as he dumps Alexandra days before the final

Dr Alex has got everyone riled up and "it's the most united we have been since before Brexit," say Love Island fans

The entire nation has united behind Love Island’s Alexandra Cane as she laid in to Dr Alex George, telling him “shame on you.”

Alex has been a popular contestant on the show, and somehow the villa’s most sunburnt contestant has survived multiple dumpings despite not being in a serious couple for much of the eight weeks. But with the final just days away, he has taken the dramatic decision to mug off Alexandra.

Earlier in the episode the couple enjoyed a “super date” in a Ferrari. But it was not to last – as Alex took Alexandra aside and told her he wasn’t feeling the relationship any more.

“We’ve really given this a really good go,” he said, “I feel like your level of what you want from affection is very different to mine. It’s been two weeks and I just feel that I’m not at that level.”

It didn’t go down well.

“I think you’re trying to come across as this super nice guy who knows what they want, you haven’t been honest with me,” Alexandra told him.

And she wasn’t having any of his excuses, declaring: “You’ve not tried, I’ve tried, you haven’t, you haven’t made any effort at all.

“I think you’re pathetic, you’ve wasted my time and you’ve wasted your own. Shame on you.”

People are pretty gutted for Alexandra (and mad at Alex)…

Dear love island we accept jack and dani as our winners but please give Alexandra the cash prize as compensation for putting up with Alex, I mean she deserves something to right? #loveisland — Sarah🍕 (@darcysarahx) July 26, 2018

Me calling the producers of #loveisland “Is it too late to replace Alex with another guy for Alexandra…” pic.twitter.com/P0UI4Mc01d — Mohnish (@lensofmohnish) July 26, 2018

Alexandra telling Alex Off The whole of the Uk:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RMnUbUU1e3 — Mohnish (@lensofmohnish) July 26, 2018

When Alexandra said ‘YOU ARE PATHETIC, SHAME ON YOU’ to Alex, she spoke for the entire nation and it’s the most united we have been since before Brexit. #LoveIsland — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) July 26, 2018

Alex is surely the worst love island contestant ever how he’s survived every recoupling and made it through the entire show is beyond me #LoveIsland — Ted (@ted_main) July 26, 2018

Sure, Dr Alex has his defenders – and everyone’s entitled to quit a relationship if the love’s not there:

Unpopular opinion but Alex doesn’t deserve all this hate for being honest about a connection with Alexandra. If you don’t have a connection, so be it. Leave the poor boy alone! We may not know why he dumped her, but we cannot judge as he had his reasons. @LoveIsland #LoveIsland — scarlet katie x (@scarlet_katiee) July 26, 2018

WHY is everyone hating on Alex, Alexandra is clearly too intense for him, they aren’t in a relationship, he’s well within his rights to call things off and that doesn’t mean he’s in the wrong😐 #loveisland — Holly Niamh (@holly_niamh00) July 26, 2018

But others reckon he’s a massive hypocrite. One minute he was mad at Ellie for not “trying hard enough” with him, but now he’s barely made an effort with Alexandra – and accused her of coming on too strong. What’s the deal?! Was he just playing the game and using Alexandra to get to the final?

Remeber when Alex went crazy at Ellie for not “trying hard enough” with him, yet he’s done the same to Alexandra! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lTKP8BLDm3 — OJ (@paul_oje) July 26, 2018

Its mad that Alex got onto Ellie and questioned her character for "not showing affection and being distant" towards him, yet here he is doing the same thing to Alexandra. hmmm 🤔 #LoveIsland — Sabs (@Mr_Smith___) July 26, 2018

Completely fine for Alex not to be into Alexandra and call it off, not fine to lead her on and mess her around, pretend like you’re giving it a second chance and ultimately use her to get to the final week #LoveIsland — Jessie McGrane (@no1mosierfan) July 26, 2018

Of course, some people had Dr Alex figured out from the start…

I barely took a breath while Alexandra was FINALLY exposing "nice guy" Dr. Alex for what he is and always has been. What a glorious, triumphant moment. I feel like I've been waiting all series for it. Crown her now. #LoveIsland — David (@d_cshn) July 26, 2018

I was never sure about Alex but now I’m 100% sure he’s a muppet. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dpaSCOIwg9 — 𝔍𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔢𝔳𝔢 (@jamie_genevieve) July 26, 2018

While others have been surprised by his behaviour:

me scrolling through twitter deleting all the nice things I ever said about Alex

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8HOM9PRrUL — Eilidh ✨ (@KennedyEilidh) July 26, 2018

you know what, when alex first came in the villa i felt sorry for him and couldn’t understand why he couldn’t find a girl but now i totally get it. what an entitled selfish mug; wasted poor alexandra’s time just to save his own skin and i’m totally done with him. #loveisland — . (@0ne0fthedrunks) July 26, 2018

After all this, you have to ask: was Dr Alex ever really looking for love at all?

Alex really came on Love Island for a good ol’ jolly and a nice holiday to escape the stress of working for the NHS. He has played an absolutely blinder. He’s not interested in finding love whatsoever. #loveisland — Jacobs Basil Jnr II 🤙🏾 (@bjacobs14) July 26, 2018

Confused as to why Alex even went on LOVE island? — Sarah Jones (@sarahhjonesxx) July 26, 2018

I don’t think Alex really wanted to find love on love island. I think he wanted a long vacation from the NHS #LoveIsIand — Panashe Ndlovu (@PanasheNdlovu2) July 26, 2018

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2