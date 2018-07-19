Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Jodie Whittaker got some very sweet Doctor Who advice from David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi

Jodie Whittaker got some very sweet Doctor Who advice from David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi

Apparently, they all more or less told her the same thing…

Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Matt Smith (BBC, HF)

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she received advice about picking up the mantle of the BBC sci-fi series from three former Doctors, with Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and David Tennant (who she appeared in Broadchurch with) advising her on the unique challenges of playing a Time Lord.

Advertisement

“I’ve known David for years, but at first, I wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone because I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone that I got the job,” Whittaker told Deadline.

“So, it was the only the weekend before it was officially announced that I was able to speak to, very briefly, Peter, Matt Smith and David.”

And apparently, the trio of Time Lords had some handy advice for their successor.

“I think the thing that was the overriding message was that you are going to have the time of your life,” Whittaker recalled.

“Also, that this is like no other job, and it’s completely unique for every single person who plays the part.”

Whittaker herself expressed a similar belief in Radio Times’ own interview with the actor, where she acknowledged that her status as the first female incarnation of the Doctor gave her more freedom to make the role her own.

“Obviously for Whovians this time the change has taken a very different direction than it has before,” she told Radio Times.

“In a way, though, there is liberation in that new direction: the pressure is less for me because I can only do this my way. All the rules are out the window! That’s what makes it so fun.”

In other words, Whittaker clearly has her head on straight when it comes to playing the most fascinating character on TV. Hip hip, Who-ray!

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine
Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine
Advertisement

Radio Times’ special Doctor Who preview issue, including exclusive interviews, pictures and behind-the-scenes secrets, is on sale now

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker with the new Doctor's sonic screwdriver (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (BBC, Warner Bros, HF)

From Doctor Who to Aquaman – the San Diego Comic-Con panels not to miss

Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Everything we know about the next series of Doctor Who – UPDATED

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more