Terminator Genisys actor Jason Clarke to star opposite Helen Mirren in new Sky drama Catherine the Great

The series will explore the last years of the monarch’s reign and her affair with Grigory Potemkin

Jason Clarke will star opposite Helen Mirren in forthcoming Sky Atlantic drama Catherine the Great.

The Terminator Genisys actor will play Grigory Potemkin, the Russian military commander who has a passionate affair with the Russian empress, portrayed by Mirren.

Catherine the Great is a four-part drama made by Sky and HBO, and will be set in the last years of Catherine the Great’s reign.

When the series was first announced earlier this year, Mirren said, “I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power. She rewrote the rules of governance by a woman, and succeeded to the extent of having the word Great attached to her name, Catherine the Great.”

The official series synopsis reads: “Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, this is a story of obsessive love.

“Unable to publicly marry and famously promiscuous, they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together shaping Russia as we know it today.”

Clarke’s previous credits also include Zero Dark Thirty, Everest and Netflix original movie Mudbound, and he will next be seen in First Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Aftermath opposite Keira Knightley.

Catherine the Great will begin filming later this year, and will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK in 2019.