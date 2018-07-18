Accessibility Links

Why are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid not on Good Morning Britain this summer?

The ITV breakfast show co-hosts are taking a break

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain.

But don’t worry – or celebrate – too much: he and Susanna Reid will be back after their holiday break for more headline-grabbing interviews and fiery debates.

The ITV breakfast show co-hosts are taking the entire summer off and won’t return to our screens until September. Their last show together will air on the morning of Wednesday 18th July.

“It’s our last day tomorrow, so you may as well tune in because I’m completely demob happy and anything could happen,” Morgan told viewers on Tuesday morning.

Production team, beware.

Morgan has recently come under heavy criticism after his friendly interview with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One – not that it will dent his self-confidence or ego…

Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings on ITV

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

