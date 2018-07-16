Doctor Who boss promises “all-new monsters” for Jodie Whittaker’s first series

It looks like we could be seeing mainly new foes for the Time Lord in the new series according to new showrunner Chris Chibnall

It’s fair to say that it’s all change for Doctor Who series 11, with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor accompanied by new companions, new writers and a largely revamped behind-the-scenes team.

And it’s looking like this clean slate could also apply to the foes faced by the Doctor in her first series, with new series showrunner Chris Chibnall promising “all-new monsters” in an exclusive Radio Times interview.

“We’ve got a new Doctor, all-new characters, all-new monsters, all-new stories,” Chibnall says in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 17th July.

“It’s going to be exciting, emotional and the most enormous fun.”

So could this mean we won’t see any of the Doctor’s most famous foes – including the Cybermen, the Weeping Angels, the Ice Warriors or the Daleks – when Whittaker properly takes over the Tardis keys this autumn?

Well, it’s certainly possible, given how keen Chibnall is for the series to be accessible to new viewers.

“It was really important to me that there’s no barrier to entry,” Chibnall told Radio Times. “You don’t need to know about anything that’s come before.”

On the other hand, we can’t imagine Doctor Who ever completely getting rid of its iconic Rogues’ Gallery – surely Jodie Whittaker will face off against some Daleks? – so perhaps we can just expect the majority of adventures to feature new and unseen villains from across the universe.

Radio Times’ special Doctor Who preview issue, including interviews with Jodie Whittaker and the new Doctor Who team, is on sale from Tuesday 17th July