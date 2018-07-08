Accessibility Links

Maisie Williams makes a bloody exit from Game of Thrones’ final series

Maisie Williams makes a bloody exit from Game of Thrones’ final series

“Here’s to the adventures to come,” the actor said as she bid farewell to Arya Stark

Maisie Williams as Game of Thrones' Arya Stark (HBO, HF)

Maisie Williams has filmed her final Game of Thrones scenes in just the way fans would expect – full of sadness and hope, while completely covered in blood.

Williams revealed that she’d shot her final scenes in Belfast for the smash-hit HBO fantasy series on her Instagram page, where she posted a picture of her blood-soaked trainers to bid farewell to her character Arya Stark, who she’s played since the series began in 2011.

“Goodbye Belfast,” Williams wrote. “Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

In the hashtags Williams also mentioned that she was the “last woman standing,” though whether that’s a reference to Arya’s status in the eagerly-anticipated final season (which is expected to kill off several major characters) or just that she was one of the last people to complete filming remains unclear.

We won’t find out just how Arya got so bloody until next year, anyway, with Game of Thrones’ six-part final series due to air on HBO (and Sky Atlantic/Now TV in the UK) from sometime in Spring.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to put up with ambiguous social media posts from the cast and crew. Oh well – it’s better than nothing.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO, Sky Atlantic and Now TV in 2019

