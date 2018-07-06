Brazil v Belgium World Cup 2018: when is the quarter-final fixture live on TV?

Kick-off time, TV coverage and everything else you need to know about the last-eight clash...

The Brazil and Belgium quarter-final tie has football fans salivating. Both teams are blessed with an array of talent and both have extra incentive to progress – as if it were needed.

Advertisement

Belgium haven’t made it beyond this point in a World Cup since 1986, while Brazil still feel they must atone for that 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany in the 2014 semi-final.

So when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Read on for the time, date, location and more…

When do Brazil play Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals?

Brazil tackle Belgium on Friday 6th July, at the 45,000 seater Kazan Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Play starts at 7pm BST.

What channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

Who are in the squads for Brazil and Belgium?

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva, Marquinhos (both PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Forward: Neymar (PSG), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Strikers: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

How did the teams reach the quarter-finals?

Brazil

Brazil have been the antithesis of everything we’ve come to expect from the nation that brought samba to soccer. Their football has been pragmatic rather than gripping, but after comfortably cruising through their group, they’ve shown a bit more panache. Having beaten Mexico without really pushing themselves, it’s frightening to think what might happen if Brazil manage to finally click.

Belgium

Belgium beat England in a game that seemingly neither wanted to win, topping the group and giving them a tougher run of fixtures. They were expected to cruise past Japan in their last-16 fixture but instead found themselves 2-0 down in the second half – before a spectacular comeback was crowned by a stunning team goal put away by Nacer Chadli to make it 3-2 in the 94th minute.

Players to watch

Pre-tournament, the answer would’ve comfortably been Neymar. But, having had his season cut short by injury, he still seems to be rusty (except when it comes to his theatrical diving skills). In his absence, it’s Liverpool midfielder Phillipe Coutinho who’s really shone, creating chances galore and even scoring one of his trademark long shots against Switzerland.

Advertisement

For Belgium, it’s hard to look beyond Eden Hazard. The skipper’s mesmerising dribbling, immaculate first touch and passing have made him one of the players of the tournament so far. Unfortunately for Brazil, Belgium also have the substantial talents of Lukaku and Mertens in support of the Chelsea man. And if that fails? Well, they can stick Fellaini up front and hope something bounces in off his substantial head.