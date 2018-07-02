Jeremy Vine announces BBC Points of View departure

The show will no longer be presenter led to "allow more time for audience feedback"

Jeremy Vine has announced he is leaving BBC feedback series Points of View after a decade fielding viewers’ comments about the corporation’s shows.

“I thought after ten years hosting this wonderful show I should move on,” Vine explained. “It’s given me such a privileged position to look at everything the BBC does on TV – watching it all from your point of view. You’re the person who matters most in this place. Thanks for your company on Sunday afternoons. Thanks for all the comments, good and bad. Keep them coming!”

Points of View will return to BBC1 for a new series this autumn, but with a new format that does not rely on a host.

The BBC said: “In order to refresh the series and allow more time for audience feedback the show will no longer be presenter-led.”

If you missed this week’s show, @theJeremyVine announced it was his last Points of View. Thank you Jeremy for all your work on the show, we’ll miss you! You can see some of Jeremy’s best bits from his ten years on the series below. Points of View will be back in the autumn. pic.twitter.com/fZaFeJIEgC — BBC Points of View (@bbcPoV) July 1, 2018

Previous Points of View presenters include Anne Robinson, Carol Vorderman, Des Lynam, Terry Wogan and Barry Took.

Vine’s decision comes after it was announced he is to be the new host of Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff (which will change its name) from September, but will continue to present his Radio 2 show.