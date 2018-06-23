Charlie Higson: “If you want to make effective comedy you have to stick two fingers up at everyone”

Actually, let me rephrase that – what everyone else thought. Twitter is like sitting in a pub as big as the world and listening to everyone’s conversations. It hasn’t changed how people think; we’ve always been a bunch of idiots. The only difference now is that we can clearly see just what idiots we are.

The mainstream media tend to give the likes of Twitter too much weight. In the end it’s just so much chatter. If Donald Trump has done one good thing, it’s been to demonstrate that if you don’t give a toss what people say about you on social media, it can’t touch you in any way.