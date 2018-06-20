US political commentator reduced to tears as she reports on migrant children being separated from their parents

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow choked up while reading a report on 'tender age' migrant shelters, where toddlers are reportedly being detained

A US political commentator broke down in tears live on air while reporting on the so-called ‘tender age’ migrant shelters on the border between Texas and Mexico where toddlers are reportedly being detained.

Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, choked up while sharing the Associated Press story, which says babies and young children are being forcibly removed from their parents at the southern US border, as part of a new Trump administration policy that separates families who attempt to cross into the country illegally.

Maddow appeared visibly moved as the story came across her desk. “This is incredible,” she said, “Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children…”

She then asked for a graphic to be put up, apparently in an attempt to avoid crying on-air, but it was unavailable. She struggled to finish the report, before handing off to her fellow MSNBC reporter Lawrence O’Donnell.

“I think I’m going to have to hand this off. Sorry, that does it for us tonight. We’ll see you tomorrow,” she said.

Maddow later apologised on Twitter, writing: “Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV.” She then shared the complete report that she had attempted to read earlier, which included details of the ‘tender age’ shelters, where young children are being detained, described as “play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis”.

Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

The report is the latest in a series of revelations regarding the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.