A and E Live ITV viewers angry at patients with minor injuries “clogging up” emergency room

Davina McCall and ITV are broadcasting live from Leeds General Infirmary for three nights this week

Davina McCall’s A&E Live kicked up a storm on Twitter on Tuesday night as it featured people who were in the emergency room with minor injuries, with the ITV programme highlighting how the NHS has to deal with patients who arguably should be using an alternative service to A&E.

The first night of the three-part live series, made to celebrate the NHS’ 70th birthday, saw presenter McCall visit the A&E department at Leeds General Infirmary, where she interviewed doctors and patients.

One such patient, a young man who found himself in the ER in the middle of a first date, was adjudged by viewers to have been “clogging up the waiting room” with a thumb injury.

“The NHS doesn’t need another programme that shows the real emergencies it deals with, it needs to show the time wasters, and sheer numbers of inappropriate patients that are dealt with 24/7,” Twitter user @Ellie_Toombs wrote.

User @Doonadia added: “I shouldn’t say this as a nurse, but small cuts/grazes/ingrown toenails are why our ED departments are overrun.”

Others shared an advice sheet on where patients should go if they need medical care.

The episode is the first of a three-part live broadcast which continues at 9pm on ITV.

A&E Live continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

