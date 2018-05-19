Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding sends Twitter into disarray

The American reverend is being lauded as the “break-out star” of the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding was bursting with memorable moments – from the long-awaited revelation of the bride’s dress to the arrivals of Idris Elba and Oprah. But it was one American reverend who really stole the show…

Bishop Michael Curry made an extraordinarily animated and impassioned speech about love and fire and energy, quoting Martin Luther King and focussing not only on the couple’s relationship but also on themes such as war, poverty and hunger.

Rev. Michael Bruce Curry gives the sermon at the #RoyalWedding. He is an American Episcopal reverend from Chicago https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/hTlVg0uOyJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

It’s fair to say that Curry went down an absolute treat on Twitter…

This is brilliant from Bishop Curry – some amazing facial expressions all around! "We're going to sit down, we gotta get y'all married!" Beatrice giggling, Zara open-mouthed in disbelief! #royalwedding — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 19, 2018

That sermon by Reverend Curry wasn't for the newlyweds.

It was for the world. #RoyalWedding — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) May 19, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry is starting a REVIVAL at this wedding #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ssNUsSHFey — Angharad Hatt (@AngharadHatt) May 19, 2018

Reverend Curry is owning this moment @PB_Curry LOVE LOVE LOVE #royalwedding — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 19, 2018

Bishop Michael Curry. Put him in charge of the world. #RoyalWedding — Matthew Burton (@MatthewCBurton) May 19, 2018

Rev Michael Curry is really tearing this up. Hard to imagine this church has ever heard a sermon this animated. #royalwedding — Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) May 19, 2018

We have a breakout star of this #RoyalWedding: Rev Michael Bruce Curry. #Love — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) May 19, 2018

Bishop Curry is the liveliest priest to ever hit St George's Chapel and the Brits are legit looking frightened #RoyalWedding — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) May 19, 2018

The Royal Wedding also had a lot of people on Twitter in floods of tears…

Everyone laughing AND crying at the same time, yeah? — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 19, 2018

I wasn’t giving much of a toss & then Ms Ford does this. Dead mother issues of course and balling my eyes out here. Good crying though – congratulations to Harry, Megan & everyone making this mad & brilliant commitment today. Best of luck x https://t.co/mD6cfqv462 — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) May 19, 2018

Our neighbour’s wife has just come round to do some crying with my wife because her husband wasn’t doing enough crying. — Matt Rudd (@MattRudd) May 19, 2018

I really didn't think I was going to cry, but then the mother started and then — forget it, I'm bawling over here. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/vkJ9dpIQ72 — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) May 19, 2018

Well I have totally lost it now. — fi glover (@fifiglover) May 19, 2018

I love them. I love their wedding. I love their guests. I'm going to cry all day. — India Knight (@indiaknight) May 19, 2018

Twitter is an absolute mess today — Greg James (@gregjames) May 19, 2018

Things that are making me cry:

1. Every shot of Meghan's mother.

2. Everything else.#royalwedding — Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) May 19, 2018

me: lol why tf would I ever cry at a wedding nah that’s just not who I am

me watching the live feed of the #royalwedding: pic.twitter.com/B7dchDGaXv — JOANNA (@Jobazzle) May 19, 2018

