Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband arrives in the UK for the royal wedding

Suits star Patrick J Adams headed straight to one of England's oldest pubs after touch down in the UK

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star and on-screen husband Patrick J Adams has arrived in the UK ahead of the royal wedding on Saturday 19th May.

Adams, whose character Mike Ross wed Markle’s character, Rachel, in the recent season finale of the US legal drama, took to social media to document the trip.

Adams posted a picture of himself alongside his wife, Troian Bellisario, on Instagram, posing outside one of the alleged oldest pubs in Britain, The Royal Standard of England in Buckinghamshire, which Adams dubbed his “new favourite bar” (despite it clearly being a pub).

I have historically ale’d. A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 17, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Several other Suits stars have also recently arrived in the UK ahead of the wedding, including Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter). They’re expected to join the ranks of a celebrity-studded guest list on the big day.

Actor Priyanka Chopr has confirmed she’s attending, after she told US Weekly that she was struggling to decide what she would wear, while it’s rumoured that tennis player Serena Williams and Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh are also included on the guest list.

Victoria Beckham also seemed to hint that she’d received a royal invite during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Royal Wedding ceremony is set to start at 12pm with coverage of the day beginning early in the morning and lasting well into the afternoon