When her royal engagement was announced, Markle revealed she would leave her acting career for a "new chapter" in her life.

Markle is due to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on 19th May, but if you can’t wait that long to see Markle walking down the aisle, check out these glimpses of her Suits wedding below.

The on-screen wedding may not have been as lavish as the royal ceremony is expected to be, but it was still moving for the show’s creator.

More like this

"It was a 16-17-hour shoot day, and it was emotional, there’s no doubt about it,” Aaron Korsh told Deadline.

Advertisement

Even though Markle and Adams have both left the show, Suits has been confirmed for an eighth series. The final episodes will be available to watch in the UK on Netflix.