Designated Survivor fans left in limbo as cancelled show ends final season on massive cliffhanger

Kiefer Sutherland's Tom Kirkman dropped a bombshell – and now there might never be a conclusion

It really looked like Designated Survivor was getting a third season.

Advertisement

Just last month, Kiefer Sutherland told RadioTimes.com that the next run would focus on a re-election campaign for accidental President Tom Kirkman, but then came the news that the show had been cancelled.

Last night, the second season of Designated Survivor came to an end and aired what could be its final ever episode. And everything was left on an almighty cliffhanger.

It transpired that Tom Kirkman was going to run for re-election – but this time as an independent candidate. Eek!

Fans of the show were left incandescent that the show had ended, potentially for good, without being resolved.

Seeing this show getting cancelled was a hard sting to my mood, especially on the cliffhanger it ended on. Designated Survivor was the one show I’ve watched religiously as of late and hope it gets picked up by Netflix. You and the rest of the cast made this show so great! — 50% Eagle, 50% Tiger, 100% Awesome (@ValTalonheart) May 17, 2018

IT CANT END LIKE THAT, NO @netflix please help 😭#DesignatedSurvivor — Rachael 🌐 (@rachaelc63_) May 17, 2018

If Netflix doesn’t pick up Designated Survivor since ABC cancelled it I’ll be very sad — Drew Debois (@drewdebois) May 17, 2018

That season finale left me hanging #DesignatedSurvivor — Tea Gang! Gang! (@mrksmthw) May 17, 2018

When the Designated Survivor season two finale ends on multiple cliffhangers, both of which lead to nowhere #DesignatedSurvivorMustSurvive pic.twitter.com/gVHYI7Y2KV — Justin Bancroft (@HEELBancroft) May 17, 2018

Did they really cancel #DesignatedSurvivor ??? THEY CANT END LIKE THIS I NEED TO KNOW WHY EMILY DID THIS — Chrys (@slytheryien) May 17, 2018

Advertisement

So what of the show’s future? So far, we’ve heard Netflix are sniffing around but there’s been no word on whether the streaming service (which airs Designated Survivor in the UK) or any other broadcaster wants to pick the show up from ABC, so for now we’ll just have to watch this space.