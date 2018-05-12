Designated Survivor, Lucifer and Quantico cancelled

Even more US shows have got this axe this week – but could any of them be saved?

While cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine might have been saved from cancellation last night other US TV series haven’t been so lucky, with the likes of Designated Survivor, Quantico and Lucifer revealed to have been axed by their networks in the last few days.

Thank you to all of the Designated Survivor fans. You’ve been passionate and engaging. I have had an amazing time being a part of this show. Wish we had more to tell. Until I see you again. xo pic.twitter.com/1c5fiEOXtN — Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) May 11, 2018

Hey, @italiaricci can you play tambourine? Wanna come out on the road? We've got pizza… pic.twitter.com/jV6dwyB71D — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) May 11, 2018

Thanks for a great two years, guys! Series finale is next week. What a fun ride. ❤️ much love pic.twitter.com/YzGDLX8eav — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 11, 2018

Thanks to a lucrative Netflix deal and the appeal of leading man Kiefer Sutherland, many assumed Designated Survivor (which tells the story of a low-ranking member of the US cabinet becoming President when the government is wiped out) would live to fight another day, but instead Tom Kirkman has signed his last executive order.

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we're going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I'm so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson apologised to fans for the series ending on a cliffhanger, though many viewers are hoping the series could follow in Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s footsteps and find a new home elsewhere – including leading man Tom Ellis.

It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans. It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled #lucifer I’m so sorry guys. #gutted — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

That is great news to wake up to congrats #Brooklyn99 utterly deserved…it seems that fans voices really do have some power!!!! All I can say is let’s keep going!!! #savelucifer ✊😈 https://t.co/ols4jtjBrm — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 12, 2018

Other shows cancelled on various US networks on a day some are now dubbing “Bloody Friday” included Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Great News, The Exorcist, Taken and Rise – and following Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s miraculous resurrection, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more fan campaigns in the coming weeks.

Designated Survivor streams on Netflix in the UK