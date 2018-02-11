Accessibility Links

Watch Big Narstie laugh until he cries in Jack Whitehall’s No Laugh Challenge

The rapper just could not contain himself

Big Narstie (Getty, EH)

Watching Big Narstie (one of the best TV personalities of 2018) literally weep with laughter is just what you need this Sunday.

The rapper appeared on Jack Whitehall’s YouTube skit No Laugh Challenge and failed spectacularly.

Big Narstie just could not contain himself when Whitehall told the joke: “What do you call an Argentinian with a rubber toe?

“Roberto.”

He laughs so much he needs tissues to dry his eyes and face

You’re welcome.

All about The Big Narstie Show

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Big Narstie attends the VO5 NME Awards held at Brixton Academy on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

