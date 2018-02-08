Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is Top Gear back on TV? 2018 air date confirmed

When is Top Gear back on TV? 2018 air date confirmed

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris are back as the now-established trio gear up for a third series together

Rory Reid, Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris pose in the new Top Gear poster

Top Gear’s 2018 air date has been confirmed, along with a brand new trailer that sees the three presenters racing… for milk.

Advertisement

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris continue their partnership together with the third Top Gear series since the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The line-up is unchanged since last year when Chris Evans left the show, and a new trailer gives a sense of how the trio’s relationship has developed.

When is Top Gear back on TV?

The 2018 series will begin on Sunday 25th February on BBC2 in the UK at the usual time of 8pm.

Rory Reid will also be hosting the online companion show Extra Gear, which will be available from 9pm each week on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re watching outside the UK, the international broadcast dates are below.

Top Gear in USA: 3rd March, 10:30pm EST (04 March 8pm EST) on BBC America

Top Gear in Australia: 28th February, 7.30pm AEDST on 9GO!

Top Gear in South Africa: 28th February 2018, 8pm on BBC BRIT

Top Gear in Poland: 25th February 2018, 10pm on BBC BRIT

Advertisement

Top Gear in Norway: 27th February 2018, 10.30pm on BBC BRIT

Tags

All about Top Gear

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: Top Gear - TX: 25/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Matt LeBlanc with a Jaguar F-Type SVR Matt LeBlanc - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jeff Spicer BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131827.b45fa533-5124-490f-adc7-f090dd08b885

Top Gear hosts shrug off Grand Tour rivalry: “It’s great that we have two car shows on TV”

111922

Chris Evans won’t be replaced on Top Gear, Matt LeBlanc and team set to remain

111928

Was Chris Evans’ attempt to kickstart Top Gear doomed from the start?

Father Brown

These are the most popular BBC shows around the world – and the results are a bit weird

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more