When is Top Gear back on TV? 2018 air date confirmed

Top Gear’s 2018 air date has been confirmed, along with a brand new trailer that sees the three presenters racing… for milk.

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris continue their partnership together with the third Top Gear series since the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The line-up is unchanged since last year when Chris Evans left the show, and a new trailer gives a sense of how the trio’s relationship has developed.

When is Top Gear back on TV?

The 2018 series will begin on Sunday 25th February on BBC2 in the UK at the usual time of 8pm.

Rory Reid will also be hosting the online companion show Extra Gear, which will be available from 9pm each week on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re watching outside the UK, the international broadcast dates are below.

Top Gear in USA: 3rd March, 10:30pm EST (04 March 8pm EST) on BBC America

Top Gear in Australia: 28th February, 7.30pm AEDST on 9GO!

Top Gear in South Africa: 28th February 2018, 8pm on BBC BRIT

Top Gear in Poland: 25th February 2018, 10pm on BBC BRIT

Top Gear in Norway: 27th February 2018, 10.30pm on BBC BRIT