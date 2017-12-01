Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Prince Harry swerves This Morning interviewer Alison Hammond during royal visit

Prince Harry swerves This Morning interviewer Alison Hammond during royal visit

Prince Harry wasn't keen on Hammond's interview tactics, which included yelling: “Harry, come and get warmed up by me!”

Screen Shot 2017-12-01 at 13.58.58

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clearly didn’t know quite what to make of This Morning presenter Alison Hammond as they began their first royal visit as an engaged couple.

Advertisement

Perhaps boosted by her amazing interview with a giggly Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, former Strictly contestant Hammond was 100% determined to talk to the prince and his new fiancée.

So as they walked down the “red carpet” (pavement) and chatted to people at the barriers during their public appearance in Nottingham, Hammond did her best to attract his attention.

“Harry, come and get warmed up by me!” she yelled. “You’re live on This Morning, Harry!”

Harry made awkward eye contact – but clearly decided this was one interview he could skip.

As Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes urged her on from the studio (“don’t give up!”), Hammond thrust a microphone in his face and forced him to actually swerve her advances. That’s not an exaggeration: there was a literal, physical swerve.

Undeterred, Hammond had a go at getting Markle’s attention, screaming “Megs, Meg, Megs” and yelling: “You may have seen me with Harrison Ford.”

But all she got in response to her line – “congratulations from This Morning” – was a quiet “thank you so much”.

Advertisement

Well, she’s not your standard royal reporter…

Tags

All about This Morning

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Harrison Ford Ryan Gosling Blade Runner This Morning

“Grumpy” Harrison Ford ends up in fits of giggles during This Morning interview

Strictly Come Dancing glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couples REVEALED

Eamonn Holmes attends the 2014 TRIC Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 11, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images TL)

Eamonn Holmes talks how to be a breakfast TV champion – and his most awkward interview ever

Eamonn Holmes accepts RadioTimes.com Best Breakfast TV Presenter award live on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes accepts RadioTimes.com Best Breakfast TV Presenter award live on This Morning

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more